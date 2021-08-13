"I didn't mean it the way it came out," Hart backtracked following Cheadle's reaction to his remark

Kevin Hart's Awkward Comment About Don Cheadle's Age On Hart to Heart Goes Viral

Don Cheadle isn't afraid to poke a little fun at himself.

A clip from Kevin Hart's Peacock series Hart to Heart went viral Thursday for the actor's response to a comment the comedian made about his age. Cheadle was discussing generational wealth with Hart when he noted his age for context.

"And me, you know, I'm 56 years old," he told his friend, who immediately responded "Damn!"

Cheadle froze. After an awkward pause, Hart broke the silence: "I'm sorry. I'm sorry because it was a thought."

A clip of the conversation has been viewed 1.8 million times since hitting Twitter Thursday night.

"Kevin Hart gotta chill! Don Cheadle looked so hurt," the user who posted it wrote.

In the quick clip, the Space Jam 2 actor told the host "I don't care," while dismissively waving his hands in the air.

"It was just a thought and I blurted it out," Hart stressed, later adding "I didn't mean it the way it came out."

Cheadle said it was "fine," but Fatherhood star persisted. "I can sit up here and honestly say, buddy, that that was from a place of love," he told his friend.

"Got it," Cheadle chirped. "If we could play it back right now, these are two different damns."

Hart refused to believe he used the word in a negative tone, even when the No Sudden Move actor mimicked it for him.

"That's not true. I said, 'dammit!'" the Jumanji star said, this time pretending to have said the word delicately.

This made Cheadle chuckle. "Each time you've said it now, it's gotten quieter and quieter. I could barely hear you that last time when you said it."

From there, Hart pushed back. "Well, that means you can barely hear the truth, so who has the problem here? Hmmm? Maybe 56 is catching up," he said.

The comedian then dug into his guest: "56, though. Still kicking. Still walking. Knees are still working. No noise. Right?"

That's when Cheadle let a giggle slip. "There's some noise," he joked.

But Hart wasn't done yet. "Can you see without your glasses?" he asked.

"These aren't real Kevin," the actor said with a smile. "I put these on to appear smart. You might need some of these to appear smart. Do you want to see if it makes you appear smart? It matches your suit."

"Star this part, because it's not going to make it in [the final edit]," the stand up star told production crew, before trying his guest's glasses on for size.