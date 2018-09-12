Kevin Hart to Co-Host The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

They’ve braved haunted houses and roller coasters together, but Kevin Hart‘s next adventure with Jimmy Fallon should be an even bigger thrill: co-hosting.

Hart, 39, is set to share hosting duties when he appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Sept. 19, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

The actor and comedian will chat with Fallon, 43, about his upcoming comedy Night School, which opens in theaters Sept. 28. The two will also be joined by animal expert Robert Irwin, 14, the son of the late Steve Irwin who, along with his family, is returning to Animal Planet in a new series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Hart is the latest in a series of stars who have joined Fallon as co-hosts since Cardi B memorably kicked off the new tradition in April. This will mark the Jumanji 2 star’s eighth appearance on The Tonight Show.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Hart has been enjoying a lively game of cat and mouse recently with Night School costar Tiffany Haddish. The actor has consistently thwarted her attempts to repay the $300 Haddish reportedly owed him from her time as a struggling, homeless standup comic, returning her money every time she tries to give it to him.

“I love u and I will never take from you,” Hart wrote to Haddish on Instagram in July. “You being my Co-Star in my movie ‘Night School’ was more than enough. Love u with ur funky a–!!!!”

It’s safe to say the Night School press tour promises to be one to watch.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.