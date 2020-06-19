Kevin Hart to Produce and Host New E! Show Celebrity Game Face

Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart will lead celebrity couples through a hilarious game night

Kevin Hart is ready to get his game face on!

The actor, 40, will executive produce and host a new E! special called Celebrity Game Face alongside his wife Eniko.

For the new project — which will premiere on July 6 — the Harts will lead celebrity couples Terry and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale through a series of hilarious and outrageous games, E! announced Thursday.

"With the games postponed, I'm bringing all of the indoor games to E!" Kevin says in a teaser for the upcoming special.

Kevin and Eniko, who is expecting the couple's second child together — a baby girl — then watch on as the couples participate in the challenges that include Hyland, Adams and the McHales stuffing their faces with massive amounts of spaghetti, and Terry and Rebecca trying to pop balloons with their bottoms.

"We suck so bad," Terry, 51, says while his wife tries to quickly eat marshmallows from a bag as part of another challenge.

Making the competition even more exciting, each couple will be awarded money for a charity of their choice.

However, only one team will win the "Hart of a Champion" trophy, which is a gold statue of Kevin as a baby.

Hart's philanthropic efforts don't end there.

The comedian is also teaming up with Lebron James and several other athletes and entertainers to protect and expand the voting rights of black Americans as the country moves toward the November election.

James revealed a nonprofit, called More Than a Vote, in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month, and said he is taking aim at thwarting voter suppression and motivating black voters to go to the polls this year.

"Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door," James told the Times.

In addition to Hart, James is joined by a mix of current and former NBA players including Draymond Green, Stephen Jackson, Jalen Rose, Eric Bledsoe, Trae Young, Alvin Kamara, Udonis Haslem, Sam Perkins and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Each of the nonprofit's members will perform outreach in designated areas, including Milwaukee, Atlanta, Houston, and Philadelphia.

More Than a Vote was founded in the wake of national protests against police misconduct that followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.