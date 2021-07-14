Kevin Hart to Host New Hart to Heart Talk Show at Peacock: 'I Couldn't Be More Excited'

Kevin Hart is ready to add the title of talk show host to his résumé.

On Wednesday, NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service announced that Hart, 42, will have his own original talk show, titled Hart to Heart, premiering Aug. 5. The upcoming series from LOL Studios will see Hart invite fellow A-listers to engage in a candid, hour-long discussion over a glass of wine at his virtual wine cellar.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star shared what's to come in a teaser trailer for Hart to Heart. "Welcome to my first-ever talk show," he says. "I know what you're thinking: you're like, 'Oh, Kevin, it's just a talk show. No big deal.' Wrong, people!"

Hart adds, "We're going to get to know one another. We drink wine here. We're going to have a Hart to heart."

Kevin Hart Announces New Hart to Heart Talk Show Credit: Peacock

Guests for Hart's new series will be announced weekly ahead of the episode's arrival. According to a press release from Peacock, the featured stars "will represent Kevin's range of interests and influences," from musicians to actors.

The streaming service additionally noted that "no topic is off limits" as Hart aims to learn "what makes these world class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status."

Hart shared how "excited" he is to introduce Hart to Heart to the masses. "There's something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and Hart to Heart is about capturing that magic," the comedian said in a statement.

"I couldn't be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud's partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they've never seen them before; it's real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine," he continued.

Kevin Hart Announces New Hart to Heart Talk Show Credit: peacock/ youtube

Hart to Heart is the latest addition in his growing list of hosting experiences. The Ride Along star has previously hosted awards shows, including the BET Awards (2011), the MTV Video Music Awards (2012) and the MTV Movie Awards (2016).