The Emmys ... at Home? Kevin Hart Shows How to Handle the Situation Stylishly

Kevin Hart is celebrating his first Emmy Awards nomination in style — and with his signature sense of humor.

Taking part in PEOPLE's annual Emmy portfolio, Hart, 41, shows off what the celebratory evening might look for him — formal wear on top, casual on bottom — from the comforts of his own home.

The actor and comedian recently received his first-ever Emmy nomination for his Netflix series Don't F--- This Up, and he's proud to be recognized for such a personal project, one in which he shares many of his most recent personal ups and downs.

"It's not that it was the right time. It's that I was just sitting on footage from one of the craziest times in my life," Hart tells PEOPLE about why he wanted to showcase so much of his private life. "And rather than just sitting on it, I was like, 'Why not open up this door and allow people to see what's behind it?' I just think it's good to be transparent. Some celebrities walk away from it or run away from it, but I don't really care. I've kind of been an open book."

He adds: "It can just act as needed energy or ammunition for others to deal with whatever they're going through."

And like everyone doing their best to cope amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hart and his family have been trying to make the most of their time together in quarantine — including game nights that have resulted in the exposure of mixed emotions.

"We did game nights, and now we're at the point where we found out, there are a lot of sore losers in our house," he says of family nights with pregnant wife Eniko and his three children: sons Kenzo, 3, and Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15.

"The games basically have progressed into attitudes. Some people don't like to lose. Who are those people, did you say? My wife and my daughter. They get pretty angry," he jokes. "Me and my oldest son dominated the competition."

"But it's fine. It's fine," says Hart. "It's about the family time and loving it."