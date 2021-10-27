Kevin Hart Makes His Dramatic Debut Alongside Wesley Snipes in New Trailer for Thriller True Story

Kevin Hart is making his drama series debut.

The comedian, 42, stars in Netflix's new thriller, True Story, alongside Wesley Snipes.

The series follows successful comedian Kid (Hart) as he heads to his hometown of Philadelphia for a tour stop. While there, he shares a lost evening with his brother Carlton (Snipes) in the city — the consequences of which threaten to destroy everything he's built.

In the new trailer for True Story, released Wednesday, Kid is first shown enjoying the rich-and-famous lifestyle.

"Please welcome to the stage, one of Hollywood's brightest stars, Philadelphia's own: the Kid," an announcer booms at the start of the clip, as Hart's character walks out to a sold-out stadium.

After the show, he begins drinking with Carlton — "This is a toast to my little brother, always got my back," Carlton says before the trailer shows Kid taking shot after shot of liquor.

The next morning, Carlton informs him that they have "a situation," but when Kid inquires further, he's interrupted by a knock on the door.

"Pardon me, sir, these detectives would like to speak with you," a member of the hotel staff tells him.

"Seven hours ago you were the biggest motherf----- since Eddie, now you're about to be the most scandalous," Carlton later says to Kid.

Hart recently opened up to Entertainment Weekly about taking on the dramatic role, telling the outlet, "It's a thriller; it's like you've never seen me before."

"We wanted to raise the level of curiosity, like, 'What is Kevin trying to say? Is he playing himself?' We never refer to the character by name, just Kid," he said. "And Kid's life kind of parallels mine to a certain degree, and then it's exaggerated in some places."

Hart continued, "But ultimately it's a question of, how far would you go to protect the things you've worked hardest for? Where would you go to make sure those things remain yours and are never taken from you? I can say just vaguely, because I don't want to say too much, when life throws certain obstacles and challenges at you, sometimes you don't even know what you're capable of."