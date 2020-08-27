The new episodes will feature Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday and more celeb pairs

Kevin Hart's Star-Studded Celebrity Game Face Returns with New Episodes and More Ridiculous Games

Hosted by Hart and his wife Eniko, the show features celebrity pairs battling to win money for a charity of their choice. After airing a special in July, it's returning to E! with five new episodes, starting this Thursday.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, the stars compete in ridiculous virtual game nights, much to viewers' — particularly the Harts' — enjoyment.

Image zoom E! Entertainment/YouTube

Image zoom

The July special featured Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale. Each couple was awarded money for a charity of their choice, but the McHales took home the "Hart of a Champion" trophy — a gold statue of Kevin as a baby.