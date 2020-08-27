Kevin Hart's Star-Studded Celebrity Game Face Returns with New Episodes and More Ridiculous Games
The new episodes will feature Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday and more celeb pairs
Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face is back.
Hosted by Hart and his wife Eniko, the show features celebrity pairs battling to win money for a charity of their choice. After airing a special in July, it's returning to E! with five new episodes, starting this Thursday.
The lineup includes Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday, Terry and Rachel Bradshaw, Rob Schneider and Patricia Maya Schneider, Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross, Meghan and Ryan Trainor, Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran, Rob Riggle and Darren Leader, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg, Chanola Hampton and Daren Dukes, Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel Robinson and more.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, the stars compete in ridiculous virtual game nights, much to viewers' — particularly the Harts' — enjoyment.
The July special featured Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale. Each couple was awarded money for a charity of their choice, but the McHales took home the "Hart of a Champion" trophy — a gold statue of Kevin as a baby.
Celebrity Game Face returns with new episodes on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on E!