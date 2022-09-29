Kevin Costner's John Dutton Sworn in as Governor of Montana in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer: WATCH

Yellowstone fans, rejoice!

Paramount Network revealed the first official trailer for the fifth season of the series Thursday, teasing what's to come when the show returns to television screens with two new episodes on Nov. 13.

In the clip, Kevin Costner's John Dutton is seen being sworn in as Governor of Montana, before other scenes of chaos and hints of conflict are teased.

"Signing this order is a declaration of war," Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton tells his father, who then responds, "We're already at war."

As the teaser comes to a close, viewers see the statement "Power has a price" flash onscreen, intermingled with various shots of characters within the show.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, "who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries," according to an official synopsis.

Co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the cast is rounded out by Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little and Ryan Bingham, alongside Costner, 67, and Bentley, 44.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Costner revealed his take on what "makes the show so successful."

"I've always believed a good Western isn't always just rushing towards its gunfight," he told PEOPLE during a chat to celebrate the U.K. launch of Paramount+. "If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show. But I think if you're trying to get there so fast that you don't understand the people, or it's not complicated, then it's a problem."

"Most Westerns aren't very good because they reduce themselves to the black hat and the white hat," he continued. "But when they're done well, you are kind of haunted by how you can measure yourself to wonder, Were you tough enough to make it? You were forced into decisions every day in the West which were kind of, 'Wow.'"

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network on Nov. 13.