Kevin Costner's Divorce 'Has Nothing to Do with 'Yellowstone' '

Kevin Costner is at an inflection point, with news Tuesday that his wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce and confirmation days later that Yellowstone is set to end after its current season — but a source tells PEOPLE the two events are not connected.

Costner and Baumgartner's split after 18 years "has nothing to do with Yellowstone," the source says.

The insider emphasizes, "The two situations are unrelated."

Paramount announced on Friday morning that Taylor Sheridan's hit Western will end after the upcoming fifth season, which is set air in November (pending the swift resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike, which began Tuesday).

On the heels of the finale, a new addition to the Yellowstone universe will debut in December.

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. Kevin Lynch for Paramount Network

Casting for the next spinoff has not yet been announced, although Matthew McConaughey's name has come up for a potential Dutton-centric spinoff. ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy addressed the speculation in April, telling The Hollywood Reporter the network will move forward with the McConaughey-led series.

Kevin Costner. Dave J Hogan/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Baumgartner, 49, had filed for divorce from Costner, 68.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a representative for Costner told PEOPLE on Tuesday. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner in 2003. Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

The pair tied the knot in September 2004 and have three children together: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner also has four older children — daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam — from previous relationships.

According to a source, Costner, who split from his first wife Cindy Silva in 1994, didn't want the divorce. "It was not anything that he wanted or sought," the insider said. "And if he could change the situation, he would."