Kevin Bacon Says He’d Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic ‘In a Second’: He's 'My Type of Guy'

“This is my type of guy,” Kevin Bacon said of eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic

Kevin Bacon already has his next role in mind.

Bacon, 61, said he has his sights set on playing the eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic (née Joseph Maldonado-Passage) in a movie adaption of the hit Netflix documentary series, Tiger King. Speaking to

“I'd play Joe Exotic in a second,” the actor told Al Roker during an appearance on the 3rd Hour of Today Wednesday morning.

Bacon added that he first considered the idea of playing Joe Exotic after his wife asked him why he watching the Netflix series in the first place.

" 'This is an amazing show.' I said, 'The reason that I'm watching this show is because these are the kind of characters I get asked to play,' " Bacon recalled. "This is my type of guy, you know, so listen, fingers crossed. If you could put in a good word for me Al, I’d appreciate that."

And this isn't the first time Bacon has been vocal about his desire to star as Joe Exotic.

“I saw Tiger King, and now I bet you can’t unsee this,” the actor wrote on Twitter in early April alongside a photoshopped photo showing his face on Maldonado-Passage’s body. “Bacon Exotic might have a nice ring to it?”

The jaw-dropping seven-part show focuses on the long-standing, increasingly bitter rivalry between Maldonado-Passage, the now-imprisoned founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, who runs an exotic big-cat sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, in Citrus Park, Florida.

But Bacon isn’t the only one eyeing the role of Joe Exotic — Dax Shepard has said he’d like to play the part on the big screen as well.

“If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken,” the actor posted to Twitter in March.

Robert Moor, who hosts the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, has said that he would like Margot Robbie to take on the role of Joe Exotic in an upcoming limited series based on the story, which is set to have Kate McKinnon play Baskin.

“Names we were throwing around were like Sam Rockwell. My preferred casting — and this is a bit off the wall — would be Margot Robbie,” Moor told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. “I think Margot Robbie should play Joe in like a gender switch [thing].”

Maldonado-Passage, however, has his own opinions on who should get to play him, according to Tiger King documentarians Chaiklin and Goode.

“He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” said Chaiklin, adding, “He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt.'”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is streaming now on Netflix.