Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Want to Go Dancing — With You

Someone’s going to need to call the babysitter because they’ve got a hot date — with Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon.

The stars are offering the chance to have a rare evening in New York City with them, complete with a night of dinner and dancing, in order to raise funds for their organization, SixDegrees.org. That’s right, someone will get to cut a rug with Mr. Footloose himself. And Bacon claims his wife is “wilder” than he is on the floor, to boot.

Fans can enter for the chance to win the date with donations as little as $10 through Omaze.com/dance.

Bacon, 59, and Sedgwick, 52, will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary later this year, and, if the video above is any indication, they’re promising a good time — even if they can’t really finish each others’ sentences.

SixDegrees.org builds on the popularity of the “small world phenomenon” by enabling people to become celebrities for their own causes by donating to or raising money for local and grassroots charities. The organization has grown from a celebrity experiment into a valuable and rewarding global project.

Donations from this Omaze campaign will help SixDegrees.org harness the power of connection to support grassroots nonprofits and their often overlooked social missions.