Kevin and Frankie Jonas to Host New Unscripted Series Claim to Fame

The eldest and youngest Jonas brothers will host the ABC series, which challenges 12 celebrity relatives to “step outside their famous family member’s shadow”

Kevin Jonas and his youngest brother, Frankie, are teaming up to host the new television series Claim to Fame!

The series, which has been greenlit by ABC, is co-hosted by the siblings and will challenge 12 celebrity relatives to "step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune."

The contestants will compete in challenges, form alliances in the house, and "play DNA detective" while hoping to avoid elimination as they vie for the $100,000 grand prize and their own "claim to fame."

The series is produced by Kinetic Content, the company behind the popular reality shows Love is Blind and Married at First Sight, in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative production unit.

Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti serve as executive producers. Paul Osborne – who has worked on cult classic reality shows like Celebrity Wife Swap and Big Brother – serves as the showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.

Frankie – who was often referred to as the "Bonus Jonas" when brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick gained widespread fame and popularity in the mid-2000s – talked about growing up with famous siblings in an interview with Bustle last year.

"I always hated that nickname," he said. "A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself."

Despite Frankie growing up half-in and half-out of the spotlight, he's now got his own "claim to fame." He's now one of the most popular stars on TikTok.