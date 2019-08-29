Kerry Washington Tweets Out Her Phone Number, Asks Fans to Text Her

Kerry Washington is now just one text away.

The actress, 42, shared a Twitter video on Thursday, when she explained to her fans that she would like to connect with them more, like they did during her seven years on Scandal.

Her way of doing so? Giving out her phone number to her over 5 million followers.

“Hey you guys. So you know how private I am, but I am going to do something crazy,” the actress began. “I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane, but you know I posted about this last week. I’ve been missing that TGIT love.”

Continued Washington, “We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place, and I would know where you were, you would know where I was, and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together. I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys, and social media is amazing but sometimes it’s hard to sift through and really connect with the people who matter to you most.”

“It’s 718-400-7118, shout-out to the boogie-down Bronx,” Washington told her followers, and expressed her hope that they would text her with questions.

“I am going to send links like special sneak peeks,” she continued. “You guys are going to be the people that I am closest to in terms of trading information, so text me,” she added. “Really, really text me. And, yay!”

Washington ended her run as Olivia Pope on Scandal in 2018. During her seven seasons, she received two Emmy nominations for the outstanding lead actress category.

Last week, Washington shared a throwback photo of herself alongside Scandal stars Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, and creator Shonda Rhimes, writing, “Some Thursdays it hurts more than others! Really missing my #ScandalFam and the Scandal #TGIT community!”

Following the end of Scandal, Washington will make her first series regular role debut in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, premiering next year. Reese Witherspoon, who also stars in the miniseries, teased a first look in an Instagram photo of the two ladies in June.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestselling novel, Little Fires Everywhere will follow “the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives,” according to the logline. “The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood — and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The cast includes Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

The series is expected to debut on Hulu in 2020.