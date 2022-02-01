The former Scandal star also shared a list of organizations for her followers to support

Kerry Washington Thanks Fans for the Love on Her 45th Birthday: 'My Heart Is Soooooooooo Full'

Happy Birthday, Kerry Washington!

The Scandal alum celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday with a message of gratitude on Instagram. Washington thanked her friends, family and fans for sending her love on her special day, saying the well-wishes made her heart feel "full."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My heart is soooooooooo full from all of your beautiful birthday messages," Washington captioned the post. "THANK YOU. I'm so excited to spend this next year with you all sharing projects, art, people, causes, & moments that inspire me."

Washington posted a series of photos of herself holding a bunch of yellow balloons and posing near the ocean. Though the caption celebrated another year, Washington also used to post to draw attention to 10 organizations that "are dedicated to helping people in their local communities feel empowered to use their voice and their vote."

In the last slide of the photo post, Washington included all the organization's Instagram handles, and encouraged followers to "show them some love (FOLLOW them, donate what you can, share their information, whatever you can do) because fighting for justice and democracy can sometimes be a thankless job."

The post ended with Washington reiterating her thanks for the warm birthday wishes. "Soooooooo much gratitude to you all 🙏🏾. Sending all this love right backatcha! XOXOXOXOXO," she wrote.

Along with her fans, a handful of Washington's celebrity friends filled the comments sections with love for the actress, including Gabrielle Union, Mindy Kaling, Halle Berry and more.

Shonda Rhimes, who created the series Scandal (which Washington starred in from 2012 to 2018) wrote "HAPPY BIRTHDAY," while former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush followed with "Happy birthday darling Kerry! 🌟"

"Blessings on your birthday, Beauty!" Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay wrote under the post.

And Washington's Little Fires Everywhere costar Reese Witherspoon paid tribute to her friend by sharing a photo of them together on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday to this phenomenal woman! I ❤️ you & your huge heart, your infinite talent and your activist mind!' Witherspoon wrote.