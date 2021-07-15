Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley all costarred on Scandal

Kerry Washington is losing track of her many "TV baes."

On Thursday, the actress, 44, wished Scandal costar Scott Foley a happy birthday on Instagram, but posted a photo of her with their fellow former cast member Tony Goldwyn instead of with Foley.

"Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!! Miss seeing this gorg face every day," Washington captioned the post. "Hope you have an amazing birthday 🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️🎈❤️."

Commenting on the post, Foley, 49, wrote, "This is not me."

Washington then posted another birthday tribute to Foley — this time with an actual snap of the pair.

"WHOOPS wrong TV bae 😜😂😉 LOLOLOLOLOLOL," she captioned a picture of her pretending to punch Foley. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @scottkfoley!!!!!!! I really do miss seeing your face (even when I'm fake punching it 😂) every day. GLADIATORS! Help me send this guy some birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Some commenters took Washington's multiple birthday posts as a reference to the trio's characters on Scandal.

Washington starred in the series as crisis manager Olivia Pope, who, among other dramas, is entangled in a love triangle with Foley's Jake Ballard and Goldwyn's President Fitzgerald Grant.

"Olivia Pope!!! Quit breaking this man's heart!!!! HE LOVED YOU," Demi Lovato wrote below Washington's first post, featuring Goldwyn.

Actress Marika Dominczyk wrote "Queen" alongside a series of laughing crying emoji.

"Team Jake," one social media user commented, while another added "your best post ever."

Scandal ran for seven seasons from 2012-2018 and quickly became one of creator Shonda Rhimes' most beloved television series.