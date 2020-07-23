Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and the Scandal Cast Are Reuniting Virtually — for a Good Cause

It's handled.

The cast of Scandal is reuniting for a special one-night-only episode of Stars In The House on Wednesday. The actors will connect virtually with hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to reminisce on their time starring on the political drama, revealing on-set secrets, their favorite memories and what they miss most about being Gladiators.

Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newburn (Charlie) and Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) are all set to appear.

During the episode, fans can ask questions in real time and donate to The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis. Select donors will also have a chance to have their name read on air by a member of the cast.

The episode will stream live on PEOPLE’s social platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry.

Stars in the House has raised $395,575 for The Actors Fund to date.

Scandal ran for seven seasons from 2012-2018 and quickly became one of creator Shonda Rhimes' most beloved television series.