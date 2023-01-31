Kerry Washington Is Set to Release New Memoir: 'I Hope Readers Will Receive It with Open Hearts'

Kerry Washington is ready to tell her story.

The actress, director, producer and activist, 45, has written a new book Thicker Than Water, which will be released on Sept. 26, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on," Washington tells PEOPLE. "I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion — for themselves and others."

According to a press release, Washington's memoir will give readers "an intimate view into both her public and private worlds — as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman."

Kerry Washington. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Reflecting on her life, the Scandal star will reveal for the first time how she "faced a series of challenges and setbacks, effectively hid childhood traumas, met extraordinary mentors, managed to grow her career, and crossed the threshold into stardom and political advocacy, ultimately discovering her truest self and, with it, a deeper sense of belonging."

Washington's book will be published in hardcover and released by Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company.

"So many of us have been captivated by her work, both on- and offscreen, but few have the full picture of all it took to get there," Tracy Behar, VP and Publisher of Little, Brown Spark, says in a statement. "A brilliant and gifted storyteller, Kerry brings her considerable talents to the page to give readers a deeply personal account of her journey, highlighting all the forces that have shaped her life and career."

The actress will next star in the comedy series Unprisoned, set to stream on Hulu.

More information on Washington's book can be found here.