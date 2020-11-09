Kerry Washington Defends Eva Longoria as She Apologizes for Remarks About Black Women Voters

Kerry Washington came to Eva Longoria's defense after the actress sparked backlash for making remarks that many deemed as dismissive towards Black women.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday, the 45-year-old former Desperate Housewives star was asked about the impact that Latina women had on the 2020 presidential election.

"The women of color showed up in big ways," she said at the time, before adding, "You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1."

Following her interview, some social media users called out Longoria for her "real heroines" comment, prompting the actress to clarify her stance and apologize in a statement.

Washington, 43, reposted Longoria's statement and tweeted in support of her friend, writing, "I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels."

In her post clarifying her on-air comments, Longoria wrote, "I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women."

"When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN," she continued. "My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that."

Then, noting that there is a history of anti-Blackness in her community and that she "would never want to contribute to that," Longoria said, "Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones."

She added: "Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!"