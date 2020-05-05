“Soooooo my dad and I were thinking about doing a series of 'Dad Jokes' to spread love and joy in these crazy times,” Kerry Washington said

Watch Kerry Washington Tell Corny Jokes with Her Dad and Beyonce’s Mom in Adorable New Series

Kerry Washington is helping people get through the coronavirus pandemic one joke at a time — one dad joke at a time, that is.

Washington teamed up with her father, Earl Washington, to launch a new series dedicated to his corny sense of humor, appropriately titled "Dad Jokes."

And while the dynamic duo is sure to have people giggling before the punchline even hits, Washington also enlisted the help of the "joke expert," Beyoncé Knowles' mom Tina Lawson.

“Soooooo my dad and I were thinking about doing a series of 'Dad Jokes' to spread love and joy in these crazy times,” Washington, 43, explained in her Instagram caption. “But before we kicked it off we [had] to call in the joke expert, the creator of Corny Joke Time. She gave us her blessing and even spit a few Corny Jokes at us."

And the trio did not disappoint. In the clip, Earl and Lawson wasted no time in trading cheesy jokes. (Due to social-distancing guidelines, the group chatted over a video call.)

"What did one eye say to the other?" prompted Lawson. "Between us, something smells!"

"That is so terribly delightful!" Earl said, laughing.

When Lawson jumped off the call, Earl took center stage with one last crack.

"When does a joke become a dad joke?" Earl excitedly asked. "When it’s a-PARENT."

"Oh I love that one," he said, still laughing. "Oh that is so bad, it's wonderful."

And with Lawson's blessing and Earl's impeccable sense of humor, Washington said she was ready to officially kick off the series.

"We have to film some more dad jokes," she said. "Go do some research."

Future episodes featuring the father-daughter comedy team will post to Washington’s IGTV.

