Kerry Washington to Play Anita Hill in HBO Biopic

If this isn’t the role of the lifetime for Kerry Washington, it sure comes close.

The Scandal star will play Anita Hill, who was thrust into the spotlight in 1991 when she accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment – for an HBO biopic called Confirmation, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The movie is set to document the subsequent confirmation hearings and their indelible impact on modern culture and the workplace.

The biopic will be written by Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich), according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news.

Washington will also executive produce the biopic. No word yet on who will play Thomas.

Hill has written two books, including her 1997 autobiography Speaking Truth to Power. She was also the subject of a 2013 documentary called Anita, which looked back on the confirmation hearings.