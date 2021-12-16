Thomas has been cast in the Washington-directed series Reasonable Doubt, 20 years after they starred together in Save the Last Dance

Save the Last Dance's Costars Kerry Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas Reunite for New Hulu Show

It isn't the last dance for Kerry Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas just yet.

The former Save the Last Dance costars reunited on the set of the Washington-produced upcoming series Reasonable Doubt, which has been ordered by Hulu.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Washington, 44, captured the moment she saw Thomas in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "#SaveTheLastDance meets #ReasonableDoubt," she captioned a pic with Thomas. "Back on set with my *Chenille voice* brother Derek. @missjuliastiles where you at?!? 💃🏾😜"

The duo first appeared together in the 2001 dance film which saw Thomas as Derek and Washington as Chenille. Though they've remained friendly over the years, Reasonable Doubt will mark their first time working together again. Washington is well-known for her role as fixer Olivia Pope on the ABC drama Scandal and, more recently, Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere. Thomas followed Save the Last Dance with roles in Halloween: Resurrection and Barbershop.

While they get to work together again, the dynamic is a bit different this time. Washington will produce the series, and direct episode one, while Thomas, 50, will take on a recurring role. He's been cast as Brayden Mitchell, a sleek and sexy man whose "bark is worse than his bite," Variety reported Wednesday.

Thomas celebrated the casting and his reunion with Washington on Instagram Wednesday.

"2021 is ending on a high note! Yes indeed," he wrote. "Loving this role & excited to be working again with exec. producer & director @kerrywashington! When we team up good things happen👊🏿"

Reasonable Doubt will star Emayatzy Corinealdi as a tough Los Angeles defense attorney with "questionable ethics," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show was given the green light by Disney's Onyx, a new spinoff of the Disney brand that focuses on elevating the voices and stories of creators of color. Reasonable Doubt is their first official scripted series.

"Simpson Street was founded with the belief that we are each the lead character in the story of our lives regardless of who we are, where we are born, what we believe or who we love," said Washington, who is part of the Simpson Street production team.

"Each of us deserves to be and to see ourselves at the center of the narrative. It's a privilege to partner with Onyx, a brand dedicated to centering creators of color and underrepresented voices, on their first scripted drama series."

Washington added the go-ahead on Reasonable Doubt was a "proud moment" for herself and all production partners.