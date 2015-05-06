The Scandal actress and her husband prefer to keep a low profile by hanging out at their place, an insider tells PEOPLE

Kerry Washington might be a big Hollywood star, but the ultra-private Scandal actress and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, prefer to keep a low profile – by staying local.

“They’re homebodies and really weird about who they let in their circle,” a source tells PEOPLE of the pair.

“Every now and then they’ll go out to a movie at ArcLight, but they just hang out at their place.”

The notoriously private pair have largely stayed out of the spotlight as a couple since their secret wedding nearly two years ago, but – in a rare public appearance – they stepped out together Monday night at the Met Ball in New York City.

Washington’s pal Gabrielle Union posted a picture of the cute couple hanging out with friends at an afterparty.

“Squad #metball2015 afterparty realness with our Prada fam @ckhav and the GORG @kerrywashington,” she captioned the group photo.

While the A-list star stays mostly mum on her personal life, she did open up to PEOPLE about how much she loves being a mother to baby girl Isabelle Amarachi, who turned a year old in April.