Kerry Washington Says 10-Year Anniversary with Nnamdi Asomugha Will Be Just as 'Secret' as Their Wedding

Kerry Washinton and husband Nnamdi Asomugha are gearing up to celebrate a huge milestone in their relationship.

The couple will commemorate their 10th wedding anniversary this year. And their celebrations will have one thing in common with their actual wedding — secrecy.

"I do have an incredible husband," Washington, 46, told Entertainment Tonight. "Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That's how the anniversary is gonna be too!"

Araya Doheny/Getty

The Scandal star married Asomugha, 41, in 2013. They've since welcomed two children together: Isabelle, 8, and Caleb, 6. (Asomugha also has a 17-year-old from a previous relationship.)

In the pair's 10 years of marriage, Washington and Asomugha have scarcely been seen together. She's only opened up about their relationship a handful of times, too.

Recently, Washington spoke of their life outside of the spotlight — and how Asomugha helps her remain the most authentic version of herself. "I'm in my immediate truth with [him]," she told Marie Claire. "Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself."

Washington is gearing up to release her latest series, Unprisoned. She plays Paige Alexander, a therapist and mom, with a giant life adjustment due to her father's release from prison. The series premieres on Hulu March 10.