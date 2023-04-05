Keri Russell Perfects Her Princess Wave — and Tangles with an Overstepping Husband — in 'The Diplomat'

Keri Russell is at the center of an international crisis as her marriage hangs in the balance in the upcoming series The Diplomat.

Russell stars as Kate Wyler, the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom who is forced "to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage" to Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), according to an official synopsis from the streamer.

In the trailer for The Diplomat, Hal — a former diplomat himself — is not afraid to share his opinions of his wife's career choices. On a flight to London, he tells Kate, "The President is sending you to stop the war before it starts, not butter a crumpet."

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Upon their arrival, he is less-than-thrilled to play second fiddle to his wife and jokingly says, "Call me Hal. I'm the Ambassador's wife."

Kate later explains, "My husband was an ambassador for a long time. This will be an adjustment."

As they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage and she displays a perfect princess wave, Hal advises his wife to "lean into the Cinderella thing."

However, Kate stands strong and informs her husband that she will not be doing her job the way he would and he responds, "That's fine, just don't do it wrong" before smelling her armpit and saying "not great."

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Hal still offers to help with international relations when Eidra Graham (Ali Ahi) says, "Their intelligence is the best tool we have to deescalate a situation from spinning out of control."

Kate then reminds her husband, "You don't work for the U.S. government."

Eidra responds, "This is new to me, both of you at the same time. I could use less of it."

With tensions between the couple coming to a head, Hal believes he is the only one to blame for their struggles. He tells Kate, "You want my help, you don't want my help. I'm the smartest man you've ever met, I'm the biggest idiot in the world. Can't we admit that I'm not the only problem?"

On the career front, Kate demands, "If the house is on fire, you gotta tell me."

"The house is on fire," Dennison (David Gyasi) says as an explosion occurs on the street.

Kate still insists that she is in charge, telling Hal, "I'm supposed to run this place. Thanks to your intervention, I look like a f---ing psychotic!"

Even though her coworkers heard her outburst, Kate calmly leaves the office and informs an assistant, "I would like to speak to the Secretary of State, please."

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Last month, Russell opened up about her decision to return to the television after starring on The Americans.

"I definitely wasn't looking to do another series," the Felicity alum told Vanity Fair of taking the role on The Diplomat. "[But] I just couldn't stop thinking about it. So I was like, 'This is impossible — and I'm going to do it.'"

She added that she hopes viewers allow the story to build over the eight-episode season, sharing, "Whenever a show starts, I'm always like, Give it a few episodes! That's what I felt with The Americans too — those first episodes, we were like, What is this? Then you figure it out. So I hope people stick around for a few episodes because it gets better."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Diplomat premieres April 20 on Netflix.