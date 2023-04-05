Keri Russell Perfects Her Princess Wave — and Tangles with an Overstepping Husband — in 'The Diplomat'

The Diplomat premieres April 20 on Netflix

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 02:53 PM

Keri Russell is at the center of an international crisis as her marriage hangs in the balance in the upcoming series The Diplomat.

Russell stars as Kate Wyler, the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom who is forced "to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage" to Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), according to an official synopsis from the streamer.

In the trailer for The Diplomat, Hal — a former diplomat himself — is not afraid to share his opinions of his wife's career choices. On a flight to London, he tells Kate, "The President is sending you to stop the war before it starts, not butter a crumpet."

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 101 of The Diplomat.
Alex Bailey/Netflix

Upon their arrival, he is less-than-thrilled to play second fiddle to his wife and jokingly says, "Call me Hal. I'm the Ambassador's wife."

Kate later explains, "My husband was an ambassador for a long time. This will be an adjustment."

As they arrive in a horse-drawn carriage and she displays a perfect princess wave, Hal advises his wife to "lean into the Cinderella thing."

However, Kate stands strong and informs her husband that she will not be doing her job the way he would and he responds, "That's fine, just don't do it wrong" before smelling her armpit and saying "not great."

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, David Gyasi as Austin Dennison in episode 101 of The Diplomat.
Alex Bailey/Netflix

Hal still offers to help with international relations when Eidra Graham (Ali Ahi) says, "Their intelligence is the best tool we have to deescalate a situation from spinning out of control."

Kate then reminds her husband, "You don't work for the U.S. government."

Eidra responds, "This is new to me, both of you at the same time. I could use less of it."

With tensions between the couple coming to a head, Hal believes he is the only one to blame for their struggles. He tells Kate, "You want my help, you don't want my help. I'm the smartest man you've ever met, I'm the biggest idiot in the world. Can't we admit that I'm not the only problem?"

On the career front, Kate demands, "If the house is on fire, you gotta tell me."

"The house is on fire," Dennison (David Gyasi) says as an explosion occurs on the street.

Kate still insists that she is in charge, telling Hal, "I'm supposed to run this place. Thanks to your intervention, I look like a f---ing psychotic!"

Even though her coworkers heard her outburst, Kate calmly leaves the office and informs an assistant, "I would like to speak to the Secretary of State, please."

Keri Russell
Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Last month, Russell opened up about her decision to return to the television after starring on The Americans.

"I definitely wasn't looking to do another series," the Felicity alum told Vanity Fair of taking the role on The Diplomat. "[But] I just couldn't stop thinking about it. So I was like, 'This is impossible — and I'm going to do it.'"

She added that she hopes viewers allow the story to build over the eight-episode season, sharing, "Whenever a show starts, I'm always like, Give it a few episodes! That's what I felt with The Americans too — those first episodes, we were like, What is this? Then you figure it out. So I hope people stick around for a few episodes because it gets better."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Diplomat premieres April 20 on Netflix.

Related Articles
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : Dustin Says Accepting 'Abandonment and Jealousy' Is 'Part of the Lifestyle'
Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn
All About Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's 4 Kids
Jana Kramer Reveals Why She 'Can't Move' to England to Be with New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Who Is Jana Kramer's Boyfriend? All About Allan Russell
Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration
Jax Taylor Says He Doesn't Believe in Divorce: 'Marriage Is Work, There's Good Days and Bad'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Was 'Insanely Jealous' at the Start of Their 26-Year Marriage
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” - Catherine returns to Grey Sloan for a surgical case that makes Lucas and Blue queasy. Amelia treats a possible cancer patient with a family that’s a little too supportive. Owen takes his medical future into his own hands, much to Teddy’s surprise. THURSDAY, MARCH 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) JAKE BORELLI, DEBBIE ALLEN, PAMELA SHAFER
'Grey's Anatomy' : Katherine Avery Reveals Her Secret as Owen Makes a Decision about His Future in Medicine
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
'90 Day' 's Nicole Keeps a Big Secret from Mahmoud as She Admits Their Marriage Is on the 'Brink of Collapse'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Kit Harington attends the Apple Original Series "Extrapolations" red carpet premiere event at Hammer Museum on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/2023 Getty Images and Penske Media ); Episode 2. Kit Harington in "Extrapolations," premiering March 17, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Kit Harington Jokes His Face Looks 'Weird' as 'Extrapolations' Character Who Ages 30 Years: 'Be Warned'
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Seems Ready to Give Up amid 'Endless' Culture Clash with Nicole: 'You Don't Want Me Anymore'
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1anPsKqpdEdvY57J6NGgvzh_zsB1ytHdB/view — 90 Day: Rishi Tells Jen She's 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
'90 Day' : Rishi Says Jen Is 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
CORAL GABLES, FL - MARCH 4: Guerdy Abraira and Russell Abraira at the Real Housewives of Miami Social Miami party at the THesis hotel in Coral Gables, Florida on March 4th, 2022. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Recalls Her Favorite Wedding Memory — and Why She Rented Her Dress
ali wong and justin Hakuta
Ali Wong Says She's 'Best Friends' with Ex-Husband as She Opens Up About 'Unconventional' Divorce
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_GfjyNXss/?hl=en kramergirl Verified Back where it all started… Also this is so us…trying to take a photo 😂. Edited · 1d
Jana Kramer Confirms She's Dating Allan Russell, Goes Instagram Official with Soccer Coach Boyfriend
You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in episode 405 of You.
Explaining 'You' : What Happened to Joe Goldberg in Season 4, Part 1? Who Is the Eat the Rich Killer?
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Queen Charlotte Proves to Be a Hands-On Monarch in Sensual New 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off Teaser
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6QqZluWoi/ mrsalexalemieux Verified It’s giving young and in love ❤️‍🔥 9w
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa and Brennon on Finding a Newlywed 'Normal' — and Crying at Their Wedding 'Every Time'