Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys have been married since 2013, but the two may be going their separate ways if one of them picks up trophies at Sunday’s 2019 Golden Globes and the other one doesn’t.

The couple are both nominated for their leading performances in the now-wrapped FX series The Americans, in which they play Soviet spies posing as a married couple. And while they were chatting with Ryan Seacrest on the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show, they revealed they had a plan for how they were going to handle the night’s outcome.

“We’ve discussed that, whether in fact one of us wins,” Rhys said.

So what would they do? “We break up,” Russell deadpanned.

“Yeah, if you win, I’m gone,” Rhys joked. “If I win, you’re gone.”

Both Russell and Rhys have been previously nominated for their roles on the show.

She has won before, though for her breakout role on the 1998 drama series Felicity.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, airs Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.