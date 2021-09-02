Keo Motsepe has been a professional dancer on the past nine seasons of DWTS

Keo Motsepe Says It's 'Disappointing' to Not Be Returning for Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars

Keo Motsepe is staying positive amid the news that he won't be returning for the upcoming 30th season of Dancing with the Stars.

The professional dancer, 31, recently told Us that he's "honored" to have been on the show for the previous nine seasons, though he's admittedly disappointed about not going back to the ballroom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"While it's disappointing to not be back for season 30, I've been honored to be on the last nine seasons of the show and look forward to returning in the future," he said. "There's a great group this season and I wish all the dancers and the show the best of luck!"

"I also have some exciting opportunities in the works, so don't worry, you'll be seeing me again soon enough," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keo Motsepe Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The returning pro dancers for the latest season, premiering Sept. 20 on ABC, were announced on Thursday, with the group of women including Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach and Emma Slater, per Entertainment Tonight.

Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy round out the group of men.

In addition to Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd is also absent from this year's lineup.

"It's always so hard because we truly are a family and we love each other so much," Arnold, 27, told ET of their absences. "I talked to Peta quite a bit, sending all the love to her, and then I actually just texted Keo this morning just saying that I love him, I hope I get to see him soon and I hope he's doing well."

In terms of the celebrity cast members, Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa, 18, is confirmed to compete, and will become the first contestant to have a same-sex pro dance partner. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee will also appear on the show.

The rest of the star-studded contestants will be unveiled on Good Morning America on Sept. 8.