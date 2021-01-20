Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause went public with their relationship last month

DWTS' Keo Motsepe Says His 'Days Are Better' with Girlfriend Chrishell Stause

Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause's relationship is going strong.

The Dancing with the Stars pro posted a tribute to the Selling Sunset star on Instagram Tuesday alongside a sweet selfie of the pair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My days are better with you ❤️" he captioned the picture, which Stause, 39, also re-posted on her Instagram Story.

Motsepe's latest Instagram post comes after Entertainment Tonight reported that Stause's divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley had been finalized.

The former couple mediated their case in July 2020 without any court appearances and reached a settlement that month, the outlet reported. The case was signed off by both Stause and Hartley last month, and the pair is now awaiting a judge's sign off.

Hartley filed for divorce back in November 2019 after two years of marriage. In September 2020, Stause opened up to PEOPLE about how it felt to see Hartley, 43, dating again after the divorce filing.

"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," Stause said of how "painful" it was to see the actor dating his former The Young and the Restless costar, Sofia Pernas, 31.

She added at the time, however, that she was "excited to get back out" into the dating world.

"I'm a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen," Stause said. "It's 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don't know. Crazier things have happened!"

Image zoom Chrishell Stause, Keo Motsepe | Credit: Keo Motsepe/Instagram

She confirmed her new romance with Motsepe, 31, on Dec. 2, not long after they made it official behind the scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which the reality star re-posted on her Instagram Story.