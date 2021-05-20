The Dancing with the Stars pro also opens up about mourning the loss of his mother, who died in January

Keo Motsepe Says 'I'm Just Doing Me' After Chrishell Stause Split: 'I Leave It to the Universe'

After a difficult start to the year, Keo Motsepe is focusing on himself.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 31, announced in January that his mother had died suddenly, and a little over a month later, PEOPLE confirmed that he and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, 39, decided to end their relationship less than three months after going public.

Catching up with Entertainment Tonight, Motsepe shared that he's trying to "focus on the things that matter most" like "nurturing family, friendships and myself more," for example.

"What happened earlier this year with my mom, it kind of brought everyone even closer. When you keep working all the time ... you lose track of reality for a little bit," he told the outlet, adding of his mother's death, "This was, and still is, rough. It's still there. Sometimes I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh, it's just a dream.' I feel like the hard part is that I haven't been home yet to [see] that she's not there."

He continued, "Everything that happens in life ... people deal with things differently, and I deal with things differently. So I think for me personally, with everything in my life, I [turn to] music or dance, it just depends on the feeling at the moment."

As for whether he's ready to date again, the professional dancer said simply, "I'm just doing me, whatever that means."

"I'm just doing myself and what's best for me. So however the world interrupts that, I am just doing Keo. That's the best way, just taking care of this guy," he explained. "I don't know what God's plan is for me. Everything, it's up to him. I just work hard and do my thing and when life presents itself, I go. When it doesn't work, great. If it works, great, awesome. So I leave it to the universe."

When PEOPLE confirmed Motsepe and the Selling Sunset star's split in February, a source said that he was "heartbroken" and had "enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it." The insider added at the time, "He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."