Kenya Moore Says She'd Rather Do Military Drills Than Embark on Another 'RHOA' Trip: 'It's Torture'

Kenya Moore would rather put herself through intense military training than go on another trip with her castmates on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV star, 51, opened up about her recent experience on Fox's new reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and explained why she'd rather endure physically demanding tasks than spend time with her RHOA costars.

"When I tell you it is torture for me to go on trips with people that you would never hang out with, you know, if you weren't doing a show with, and to be stuck in a house with them, not able to go anywhere, and unable to do anything that you want to do on your own and just be like a captive audience?" Moore told ET. "100 percent — this answer will shock you — a Housewives trip [is harder]."

Moore, who has starred on RHOA since 2012, has had plenty of run-ins with her cast mates throughout the years, including a recent tiff with Sanya Richard-Ross, who accused Moore of being "ungrateful" during the group trip to Jamaica last season.

Alan Smith/Bravo

"I feel like there's stuff you want to say, and you're just not saying it," Richards-Ross, 37, told Moore during the group's final dinner in Jamaica. "Whenever I'm talking, you disengage. It feels like you, Kenya, have been ungrateful because I have gone above and beyond, and I have been an amazing host."

"The ego tonight, baby, it's on fire," Moore responded. "You want to talk about how I felt about you not having us at your thing? My feelings were it was very disrespectful ... I'm going to speak and you're going to listen."

In the end, the two agreed to disagree and move forward.

Pete Dadds/FOX

Moore recently joined the cast of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in hopes of taking on a new challenge — and proving to herself that she's capable of anything.

"Honestly, I don't know what I was thinking," she told ET. "I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to do something that I have never done before. I wanted to grow, and I wanted to overcome my fears, so this show was like the perfect fit for me."

"I feel like I am a better person for it," she added. "I just proved to myself that one could still grow, one can still conquer your fears, and I think that I feel like I'm a stronger person and more focused and everything that I do. I know that if I put my mind to it, I can accomplish it — and I think that I have lost that along the way — but I think it's a good lesson to learn, because now I can teach my my daughter, [Brooklyn], who is 4 years old, that there is really no such thing as fear. It's in your mind."

FOX via Getty

The Fox reality series, which premiered Wednesday night, follows a group of celebrities — known only as "recruits" and identified by an assigned number — as they compete in a series of bootcamp-style challenges based on actual military exercises.

The premiere episode saw 16 stars show up to answer the call of duty. However, by the end of the episode, four of them had been sent home, primarily for medical reasons.

In addition to Moore, the cast includes Danny Amendola (former NFL star), Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Spice Girls), Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette), Tyler Florence(celebrity chef), Kate Gosselin (Jon & Kate Plus 8), Dwight Howard (NBA star), Montell Jordan (R&B star), Gus Kenworthy (Olympic skier), Nastia Liukin (Olympic gymnast), Carli Lloyd (former soccer player), Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven), Mike Piazza (former MLB star), Dr. Drew Pinsky (Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew), Anthony Scaramucci (former Trump White House Communications Director) and Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101).

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.