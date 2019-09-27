RHOA's Kenya Moore Says She 'Stands Alone' amid Split from Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is an independent woman.

Moore alluded to her recent split from husband Marc Daly on Instagram Friday, sharing a photo of herself posing in a black lace gown.

“I stand alone,” wrote the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, adding a black heart emoji.

Moore and Daly, who share 10-month-old daughter Brooklyn, announced their split after two years of marriage last week. In exclusive statements to PEOPLE, both asked for privacy.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

And in the trailer for season 12 of RHOA, signs of their impending split were evident.

“We’re in a really low place right now,” Moore told costar Cynthia Bailey when asked if she’s happy in her marriage.

Later, after prenup discussions, Daly exploded on Moore. “You can take everything, I’ll build it again!” he yelled.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.