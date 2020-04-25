RHOA Star Kenya Moore Shares Throwback Videos of Her Acting Days with Garcelle Beauvais

Image zoom Kenya Moore, Garcelle Beauvais Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Before they were housewives, Kenya Moore and Garcelle Beauvais acted alongside each other on The Jamie Foxx Show.

On Friday, Moore, 49, who stars in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, shared a slideshow of throwback clips of herself and Beauvais, 53, on The Jamie Foxx Show, explaining that they were "practicing being a housewife even back then" on the '90s sitcom, which follows aspiring actor Jamie King [Jamie Foxx].

Beauvais joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10.

"Before they were housewives edition #TBT @Garcelle and @IamJamieFoxx I loved working with @Garcelle she was sweet and fun! Welcome to the @BravoTV family," Moore, 49, wrote.

Moore appeared on the episode "Change of Heart" from season 3 as dating game show contestant Heidi, who goes on a date with Beauvais' character Fancy's love interest Silas [Alan F. Smith].

In the clips Moore shared, Beauvais grows upset as Heidi reveals Silas took her on a date and even brought her to the hospital where he works as a heart surgeon.

The sweet throwback prompted RHOBH star Erika Girardi to comment, "Yesssss" while RHOA's Kandi Burruss wrote, "Dope!"

The season 12 finale of RHOA aired last Sunday, which saw the feud between Moore and NeNe Leakes continue at Burruss' baby shower.

The season was a bit of a heated one for Moore as viewers watched as she broke down over her separation from husband Marc Daly. The couple, who share 17-month-old daughter Brooklyn, are now working to fix their marriage.

Moore revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month that Daly wants to give their relationship another shot.

Meanwhile, things are just starting to heat up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

At the end of the season premiere on April 15, where Beauvais meets the women during a trip to New York City for Fashion Week, it is revealed that Denise Richards stopped filming for the show in December.

Also at the end of the episode, Kyle Richards hints at intense drama taking over the remainder of the season.

The drama is centered around Denise's alleged affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville.

Glanville, 47, maintains that she and Denise, 49, had a physical relationship while Denise was married. What’s more, “Brandi says it happened more than once,” a source told PEOPLE. “She says it was never serious, but that they had fun.”

But multiple sources close to Denise, who has been wed to Aaron Phypers since 2018, adamantly deny any affair.

One thing is certain — that the drama, which culminates in a confrontation between Richards and her Housewives costars, will play out onscreen.

“It’s always hard when you see a friend who is struggling,” Beauvais, who has long been friends with Denise, said of the situation. “[The women] wanted to get to the bottom of it and get clarity on the rumor, but it’s hard to watch a friend go through that. I’m on team Denise!”

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast John Tsiavis/Bravo

And despite reports saying Denise left the show in a huff after being interrogated by her costars, a Denise insider says the mom of Sam, 16, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, “absolutely didn’t quit” the reality series.

Following the confrontation, “Denise didn’t go to [costar] Teddi [Mellencamp’s] baby shower, because she was sick,” the insider explains. “And then she chose not to go to the last party [filmed for the show], because she had already addressed the Brandi drama and she knew it was going to be brought back up again,” says the insider. “She had no desire to be a part of that.”