Kenya Moore Says She and Husband Marc Daly 'Still Have Love' for Each Other amid Separation

As Kenya Moore and Marc Daly navigate their separation, she says the exes still have love for each other.

On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo star had recently learned of Daly's divorce filing, which he withdrew the following day. The situation had her questioning why she ultimately chose to marry him after getting "a lot of proposals" from other men.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the episode, Moore, 50, gave an update on where the two stand today, saying she and Daly are "good" after Andy Cohen noted their "ever-changing relationship status."

"It does, because emotions are really high, Andy, and I've never been through a divorce," she said. "I've never had a separation. I've never had a child with anyone, so all of these things are new for me."

"With Marc, I think, you know, he's still in love. I still have love for Marc," she continued. "We are just in a very difficult place, and no one wants to really pull the trigger. But I had to do what was best for Brooklyn for right now, because I am her primary custodial parent."

Last month, Moore clarified that Daly withdrew his divorce petition a day after filing. "For the record: Marc withdrew the divorce petition the next day and said that he was not asking for alimony in the filing and that we misinterpreted NY law. There has been no further divorce action to date. This scene was taped months ago," she tweeted on Feb. 28, adding the hashtags "#RHOA #itscomplicated."

On WWHL, Moore once again said Daly "withdrew" his request for alimony.

"He has never said out of his own mouth that he wanted alimony. He said that we misinterpreted New York law. So he withdrew it, the divorce petition, the very next day," she said. "And he still has not filed in Georgia and he has not asked for any alimony or payment."

And although Moore thinks engaged couples should get prenuptial agreements before they tie the knot, she admitted she didn't "listen to my own advice."

"I dropped the ball," Moore told Cohen, 52. "I am such an advocate for prenups because I do believe that they protect both parties. And I think that especially when you're successful, you want to protect what you've earned and what you fought for your entire life and where you are."

As for why she didn't ultimately get one drafted?

"I just think that I was in love and when he said that he didn't want one because it was, you know, forecasting where we would be, I just kind of agreed to it, because a lot of the things that I owned I had already owned outright before marriage," she said. "So I felt like I was protected."