Kenya Moore Turns 49, Says Daughter Has Been a 'Light in My Life' amid Split from Marc Daly

Following a tumultuous year, Kenya Moore is grateful for the biggest blessing in her life: her daughter.

In celebration of her 49th birthday on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star dedicated a loving tribute to 14-month-old Brooklyn, whom Moore said has been a “light in my life” amid her split from husband Marc Daly.

“Happy Birthday to Me! Whew this has been quite a year! Despite the turmoil there has been a constant positive force of love and light in my life,” Moore said about her baby girl, whom she and Daly welcomed on Nov. 4, 2018.

“God brought this Angel into my world who is the miracle known as Brooklyn and everyday is my birthday. How did she get here? Why did she choose me? She knew I needed her far more than she needed me,” the Bravo star wrote alongside the mother-daughter snap.

Moore, who got pregnant with Brooklyn with the help of in vitro fertilization, said that her “miracle baby” is her “happiness” and “joy,” which she waited her “whole life for.”

RELATED: RHOA: Kenya Moore Admits to Being in a ‘Low Place’ with Husband Marc Daly Before Split

“You are my life Brooklyn, my happiness, my joy, and the unconditional love I waited my whole life for. You have my grandmother’s spirit. She left me so I could have you,” said Moore. “I live my whole life for you. You are everything that is good in me and you inspire me to be better everyday. You are my legacy.”

Moore said she has only one birthday wish.

“My only birthday wish is may God continue to cover you and bless you forever and always,” she said. “I pray for these things Jehovah in the name of your son Jesus Christ. Amen. ❤️👶🏽 #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #unconditionallove.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore, Marc Daly and daughter Brooklyn Kenya Moore/Instagram

Moore and Daly wed in “a romantic” and intimate St. Lucia ceremony in June 2017, and immediately got to work at starting a family. (“We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away,” she told PEOPLE at the time, “We both want a child.”) More than a year later, they welcomed their daughter in the fall of 2018.

But the couple hit a rough patch and after two years of marriage announced their separation on Sept. 19, 2018 in exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

RELATED: RHOA‘s Kenya Moore Reveals Why She and Husband Marc Daly Didn’t Sign a Prenup Before Their Split

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore and daughter Brooklyn Kenya Moore/Instagram

Since then, the couple has been amicably co-parenting Brooklyn, coming together in November to celebrate her 1st birthday.

Days before that, Moore told PEOPLE that she’s hopeful she and Daly can find a way back together if they can work through their communication issues.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she said. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”