Kenya Moore Is Returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Next Season

Get ready to twirl again — Kenya Moore is coming back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta!

Sources tell PEOPLE that the former Miss USA has signed a contract to once again appear as a Housewife on the hit Bravo reality franchise’s upcoming twelfth season.

“It’s going to be a great season,” an insider says.

Another source adds: “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.”

Reps for the network did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on casting, but longtime stars like NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey have publicly stated they’re returning, too. Last season’s cast also included Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Shamari DeVoe.

Moore, 48, had left the show after season 10, when contract negotiations for a full-time return reportedly fell apart. She later appeared as a guest during the show’s finale, causing a major rift between Leakes and Bailey.

Image zoom Kenya Moore Dia Dipasupil/Getty

RHOA viewers first met Moore in season 5. Since then, she has given the show some of its most iconic scenes — from her “Gone with the Wind fabulous” battle with Porsha Williams to her Moore Manor rivalry with former Housewife Shereé Whitfield.

But Moore came under criticism in season 10 because she hid much of her life from the cameras, including her marriage to husband Marc Daly. The two famously eloped in June 2017 when the Bravo cameras were down (unbeknownst to producers), and he only appeared on RHOA once during season 10, for a quick scene.

How much Daly will appear on RHOA season 12 remains to be seen, but another member of the Moore family will likely make an appearance: her 8-month-old daughter Brooklyn Doris.

Moore and Daly’s first child was born on Nov. 4, after a high-risk pregnancy that included multiple health scares and led to an emergency cesarean section.

Image zoom Marc Daly, Kenya Moore and baby Brooklyn Audra Melton

Those complications would have made a RHOA return difficult for Moore in season 11, she acknowledged in hindsight to PEOPLE back in December.

“I was disappointed [not to be on the show again],” she said. “It broke my heart but with all the stress, I don’t know how I could have done it.”

“I’m hopeful that door isn’t closed for the future,” she added. “I think fans want to see this next chapter, and I’m ready to show them.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s next season is expected to premiere before the end of the year.