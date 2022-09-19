'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Opens Up About Why She's Still Not Divorced: 'It's at a Standstill'

Kenya Moore would like her marriage to be "gone with the wind."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star on Sunday's second part of the season 14 reunion revealed that she and her estranged husband Marc Daly are still legally married, despite her filing for divorce 16 months ago.

"[I'm] still not divorced," lamented Moore, who has been vocal about her desire to move on to the next chapter of her life.

Moore and Daly — who share daughter, Brooklyn, 3½ — first wed in June 2017. Less than a year later, in September 2019, they split for the first time. Though they seemed to briefly rekindle their romance in February 2020, Daly confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

That May, Moore filed for divorce, court documents stating that she has been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019, and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." since September 2019.

The holdup to divorce, Moore told Andy Cohen, doesn't come down to alimony or child support. "He's not asking for anything at this point. It's just at a standstill," she said. "So until we get a trial date or settle, it's still going to go on."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Despite still being married, Moore said her pending divorce isn't holding her back from meeting someone new.

"I'm definitely doing some group dating and have people pursuing me, but nothing serious yet," she said of her dating life, explaining she's been going out on double dates with friends.

The former Miss USA added went on to say that she's feeling much lighter these days.

"I'm doing better in business than I've ever done in my entire life," Moore continued. "People are flooding me with, 'Hey, my friend wants to meet you,' guys reaching out. I just have that energy right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paras Griffin/Getty

This isn't the first time Moore has expressed frustrations about the status of her divorce.

In May, Moore expressed her feelings around the standstill on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, noting the delay isn't on her end. "I feel like it's been going on for years too," Moore said. "I want it to be over. The hold-up is on the other side."

"Get me free! Get me free!" she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion concludes Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.