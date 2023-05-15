Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'

Kenya Moore has been gushing about her new man on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During Sunday's episode, Kenya admitted to her friend Akilah Murib Coleman that she envied her "beautiful relationship" with NFL running back husband Tevin Coleman. Akilah noted, though, that the 52-year-old former Miss USA had "been so happy" in recent months, despite seemingly endless drama surrounding her protracted divorce from ex Marc Daly.

"I think some of that has to do with, you know, a certain gentleman," admitted Kenya.

The Kenya Moore Hair Care founder then explained in a confessional that her pals Monyetta Shaw had "introduced" her to Roi Shlomo, a.k.a. Mr. KMC, last year.

"He's the CEO and founder of Kale Me Crazy, and I am, like, kinda crazy about him," she said. "I mean, you know: Tall. Handsome. Kind. Funny."

Akilah then told Kenya that it's "great" if her new man "ends up being your guy." However, she added, "But if not, there are so many others, girl. I will help you line 'em up."

"Are you gonna take me to some football games?" asked Kenya, to which Akilah responded, "Girl, yes."

Speaking with Shereé Whitfield about her new guy later in the episode, Kenya said there's "definitely a lot of chemistry there" between the two. She also called the budding romance "exciting."

"I just feel good. Like, I just feel more alive," she added. "I feel like I'm ready to date."

Marcus Ingram/Bravo

Kenya previously opened up about her romance with the "super bachelor" during last week's RHOA episode. Speaking to Monyetta and Kandi Burruss, Kenya explained how "everything" just "got awakened" by her new "companion."

"I just felt like it was asleep and now, it's like, 'OK, I'm feeling stuff. I'm feelin' stuff!'" she told the women. "It has just made me feel like a woman again."

But Kenya also added in a confessional interview: "I'm, like, kind of crazy about him. He's been very kind to me, he's funny, he makes me feel alive — and he's not bad on the eyes."

Kenya has "been separated" from her husband Marc Daly since 2019, and that "this chocolate Barbie doll looks too damn good to be single for too long." But she recently revealed that the pair's divorce hasn't been finalized after nearly two years, jokingly calling it "the world's longest divorce" on Watch What Happens Live.

Kenya Moore, Marc Daly. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Explaining what the hold-up has been, Kenya said during the RHOA season 14 reunion: "He's not asking for anything at this point."

"It's just at a standstill so until we get a trial date or settle," she added. "It's still going to go on."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.