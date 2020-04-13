RHOA's Kenya Moore Says Ex Marc Daly Has Been 'Sweet and Caring,' 'Wants to Work on the Marriage'

Seven months after announcing their split, Kenya Moore says she and Marc Daly might be giving their relationship another shot.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave an update on where things stand with her estranged husband. And while they’re not physically together amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said they’re in a much better place emotionally.

“We’re not together being quarantined because when everything happened, he was in New York,” explained Moore, 49. “And now he’s just trying to keep his restaurant alive, and feeding people at the hospital, and doing his own deliveries and stuff like that.”

“We’re actually getting along better than we’ve gotten along probably [since] shortly after we got married,” she continued. “I mean, it’s just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements. He’s been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It’s like, ‘Wow, this is the man I married.'”

She also confirmed that Daly’s clothes are still in her closet.

“He has been here. He has stayed here when he comes to town, so his clothes are still there,” she said. “I did start to box them up and then, you know, in his true fashion, he came back and he was like, ‘I don’t want to break up. I want to work on our marriage.’ He wants to work on the marriage. He wants to be a better person.”

As for whether she wants to work on things?

“I think when you’re married you have to try everything to stay together,” Moore said. “If you exhaust everything, then you’ll have your answer at the end of the day. So right now, yeah, if he’s going to be a changed person, yes. If he’s going to be the Marc that you’ve seen [this season], no.”

Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and share daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, 17 months.

This season of RHOA has chronicled their split, which they announced with a joint statement just one day after a charity event Daly threw, where tension between them lead to a post-party fight.

“He kind of forced my hand,” Moore said on March 8 episode, explaining that she had heard from her publicist that she and Daly were separating and he was planning on making a statement behind her back. “Everything just happened so fast.”

Moore also confessed to castmates Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey that she suspected her husband had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with another woman, concerns that grew after she saw “text messages” been Daly and one of his exes in New York City.

After learning that the two were still talking, Moore said she contacted the woman over the phone and then confronted Daly, which led to a “big blow-out.” But ultimately, Moore stressed to her friends that she didn’t want to get divorced.

“It’s really hard,” she said, breaking down in tears. “To just sit here and be in turmoil the whole time and unhappy and crying? I can’t. I have to just look at my daughter’s face and just be like, ‘If you don’t do nothing else, you’re going to look back at your mom and go, ‘You know what mom, I respect you’ Because you did the right thing. You did not stand for somebody treating you a certain way.'”

In October, Moore denied reports that Daly had cheated.

“I can tell you I’ve heard a lot of rumors about secret families. I can tell you that’s completely made up; there’s zero truth to that,” she said. “In terms of infidelity, I’ve had no proof of that. That’s not our issue.”

She also told PEOPLE that she was hopeful they will find a way back together one day.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she said. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET), both on Bravo.