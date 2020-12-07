"He was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn't have been," Kenya Moore told Wendy Williams on Friday's episode of her daytime talk show

Kenya Moore Says She Once Went on a 'Disaster' Date with Kanye West Involving 'Explicit' Material

Kenya Moore is revealing that she once dated Kanye West — but it was an extremely short-lived connection.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, chatted with Wendy Williams on Friday's episode of her daytime talk show about a "disaster" date she and West, 43, once had that led to her quick exit.

"Somehow we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV," said Moore. "And I was lost — he left me alone; I was just there for five minutes. He left me alone, wandering around his house."

"And then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn't have been. So that was my exit!" she recalled. "As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing."

A rep for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Moore went on to wed Marc Daly in June 2017, before the two split in September 2019. They share 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris, and have been "working on" their relationship.

"We're in counseling, and Marc has made a complete 360. He just seems like he's fighting for his family, and that's all I ever wanted him to do," Moore recently said during the RHOA season 12 virtual reunion. "I had blocked him, and then he started to ask to speak with me and send me emails and just become more humble in the relationship and he just basically said he really wants to work on it."

Back in April, the reality star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, "[Marc and I are] actually getting along better than we've gotten along probably [since] shortly after we got married."

"I mean, it's just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements. He's been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It's like, 'Wow, this is the man I married,' " she shared at the time.

Though on Sunday night's season 13 premiere of RHOA, things between Moore and her husband appeared to have taken a turn for the worst as she struggles with being apart from Daly while he remains in New York and she in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, West married Kim Kardashian West in 2014 and they share four children: sons Psalm, 18 months, and Saint, 5, plus daughters Chicago, 3 next month, and North, 7.

A source told PEOPLE in September that the couple was "doing well" following their very public drama earlier in the summer, as the rapper and fashion mogul was in a "better mental state."

Their marriage was publicly strained this summer after West launched an unlikely bid for president of the United States in July and divulged deeply personal details about his family and relationship with Kardashian West, 40, on the campaign trail and online.