Kenya Moore filed the marriage dissolution documents in Fulton County, Georgia, in May, a rep for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirms to PEOPLE

RHOA's Kenya Moore Files for Divorce from Husband Marc Daly After 4 Years of Marriage

Kenya Moore has filed for divorce from her husband Marc Daly after four years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, filed the marriage dissolution documents in Fulton County, Georgia, in May, a rep for Moore confirms to PEOPLE.

She and Daly had been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

In the filing, Moore said that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and cannot be reconciled, Radar reported.

The reality star also requested sole physical and legal custody of her and Daly's daughter Brooklyn, who turns 3 in November.

Moore also claimed "the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided," according to Radar.

kenya-moore Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In June, Daly filed a response to Moore's custody petition, requesting joint legal custody of Brooklyn, documents obtained by Radar Online revealed. He agreed that Moore could have primary physical custody.

The restaurateur asked that the court award him "separate real and personal property," Radar reported. He also requested that Moore pay for his legal fees. (The case is still ongoing, and a judge has yet to rule on the motions.)

Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and welcomed Brooklyn in November 2018.

Less than a year later, in September 2019, they split for the first time.

Kenya Moore Baha Mar Vacation Credit: Kenya Moore Instagram

Following their decision to part ways, things seemed to be improving for the pair, with Moore telling Andy Cohen in February 2020, "We're in a good place right now. We're trying to figure it out."

But Daly confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March, Moore gave an update on her marriage, saying that she and Daly are "good."

"It does, because emotions are really high, Andy, and I've never been through a divorce," Moore said. "I've never had a separation. I've never had a child with anyone, so all of these things are new for me."

"With Marc, I think, you know, he's still in love. I still have love for Marc," she continued. "We are just in a very difficult place, and no one wants to really pull the trigger. But I had to do what was best for Brooklyn for right now, because I am her primary custodial parent."

They've since vacationed together, traveling to the Bahamas as a family at the end of June and posing for a smiling family photo.