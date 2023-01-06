Kenya Moore Says She Felt 'Stifled' and Had to Be a 'Certain Type of Wife' to Marc Daly Before Divorce

Kenya Moore is getting candid about her divorce from Marc Daly.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's episode of Tamron Hall, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, opens up about her marriage after Hall shares an old clip of the former couple on her show in September 2019.

"There are certain shows that haunt me to this day," Hall, 52, tells Moore. "Yours was one of them. You were here on the set. You were talking about love with Marc."

In the old clip, Moore said of her relationship with Daly: "I think my prayers were answered when I met my husband." He then joined her on stage with their daughter, Brooklyn, now 4, as Daly spoke about being "supportive" in their marriage.

However, in the present-day episode, Hall notes that three days after they had filmed that interview, she found out the couple was divorcing.

"We were having problems and there was always this hope that we could get over it, that we could go to counseling and that it could be better," Moore explains. "Doing your show was a highlight because it was the first time he was really supportive of me. Our whole family was together."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"When we got back to Atlanta, we did a filming for Real Housewives [of Atlanta] and it was like this huge event that we had put a lot of energy into," she continues. "It was a struggle just to work through our differences even during the show. A lot of it was exposed, just how we weren't getting along or weren't on the same page."

"As I said before, I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality," she adds. "That's not what a marriage is about."

Hall says she had rewatched the old clips over and over, looking for signs of trouble, and points out that Moore lowered her head when Daly said he was "supportive" of her.

"Were his words not ringing true or what you presented to us not real?" Hall asks.

"Everything I do is real," Moore responds. "However, it was up and down. He supported me in my business at times, but he never supported me when it came to the show. In the beginning, he refused to film."

Kenya Moore. Tamron Hall Show

"Is that a bad thing?" Hall asks before joking, "People go on the show and then their marriages end or they end up in jail."

"It was the way in which he could've supported me and that never happened," says Moore. "I protected him as much as I could. I protected our marriage as much as I could. There were signs in the very beginning, before he ever stepped foot on the show. That was never an issue. In fact, I was very adamant about telling the producers, 'I'm not going to put him on the show if that's something he doesn't want to do and it'll affect our relationship in a negative way,' I said no. But it was the other stuff that was going on."

Moore and Daly first wed in June 2017. Less than a year later, in September 2019, they split for the first time. Though they seemed to briefly rekindle their romance in February 2020, Daly confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

That May, Moore filed for divorce, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Court documents stated that she had been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019, and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

On the RHOA reunion in September, Moore confirmed she was "still not divorced."

Moore said the holdup to divorce didn't come down to alimony or child support: "He's not asking for anything at this point. It's just at a standstill so until we get a trial date or settle, it's still going to go on."

Despite still being married, Moore said her pending divorce wasn't holding her back from meeting someone new. "I'm definitely doing some group dating and have people pursuing me, but nothing serious yet," she shared.

Moore will appear on Tamron Hall on Monday, Jan. 9. (Check local listings)