Kenya Moore Denies She's After NeNe Leakes' RHOA Paycheck, Says Kandi Burruss Is Show's Top Earner

Kenya Moore may have some issues with NeNe Leakes, but money isn’t one of them.

During a visit to The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, the former Miss USA, 48, opened up about her strained relationship with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar and disputed claims that she was after Leakes’ paycheck when she returned to the Bravo show in season 12.

“I make my own money,” Moore insisted.

But Wendy Williams, who recently repaired her own friendship with Leakes after a lengthy feud, questioned Moore’s defense. “NeNe’s the top biller,” she said.

“That’s not not true,” Moore told Williams, insisting that RHOA costar Kandi Burruss is actually the show’s highest earner. (Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Burruss, 43, has spent 11 season on RHOA, joining the reality show in its second season. Leakes, 51, was an original cast member when it premiered in 2008 but took two seasons off, leaving in seasons 8 and 9 to focus on her acting career.

“Kandi makes the most money, so if I was coming for anybody’s purse and bag, it would be Kandi’s,” Moore said. “Kandi is the real HBIC on that show. I’m just a player. I have a nice coin. I love the little bag I take home at night and it feeds my child very well. So I’m not coming for anybody’s money.”

Image zoom Kenya Moore (left) and NeNe Leakes Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Moore and Leakes have had a rocky relationship on RHOA, with the two larger-than-life personalities butting heads over the years. They seemed to be on good terms during season 10, but had a falling out after Moore decided not to return to the show the following season. When Moore made a surprise appearance at the season 11 finale party, Leakes wasn’t happy and the two didn’t speak.

So what really went wrong between them? According to Moore, things when awry after she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Brooklyn Doris (now 1).

“When I had a high-risk pregnancy, that I wanted my entire life, she never once called me,” Moore told Williams. “When I did show up, she never checked on my child. She never said, ‘Is everything okay?’ when she learned I wasn’t going to be on the show. She never said, ‘Are you okay girl, do you need anything?’ And then when she did see me eight months pregnant, she called me a monster and said that my child was a buffalo and she was hurling insults.”

“I like people who are genuine,” Moore continued. “Through the years, I felt like I was a friend … she made such a big issue about being friends but she’s the one who is not friends with people. She has allies.”

RELATED: Why NeNe Leakes Is Missing from RHOA Season 12’s First Two Episodes

RHOA fans will get to see things play out between Leakes and Moore throughout season 12, which premiered Sunday on Bravo. Things apparently got so bad between the two that Leakes nearly spat on Moore in one scene, she alleged on Wendy.

“She tried to act like she was going to spit on me,” Moore recalled, claiming that Leakes was “hawking up” her saliva. “You will see that on the show.”

On Sunday night, Moore teased the incident during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, telling Cohen that Leakes was “dead to her.”

And on PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Monday, Moore also addressed the feud.

“I rarely say never [when it comes to friendships], but my feelings are pretty strong on this one,” she said. “I can get along with anyone, I can be cordial to anyone in any circumstance, but that one is a long time coming.”

“[Leakes] is not happy for other people’s success,” Moore added. “I think she wants to be, as she always proclaims herself to be, the HBIC. When you have to proclaim something so much? You either are or you aren’t. You don’t have to try to claim it. I think she’s a very jealous-hearted person.”

As for Leakes, she told PEOPLE last week that she tried to make an effort with Moore this season but that it failed.

“There’s no similarities between Kenya and I. She’s completely different,” Leakes said. “Yes, we’re both big personalities. It’s one thing to have a big personality, but it’s another thing to be one bean short of a taco. Those are two different things.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo. The Wendy Williams shows airs weekdays (check local listings).