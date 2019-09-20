RHOA's Kenya Moore Called Estranged Husband Marc Daly the 'Love of Her Life' Days Before Split

Just days before Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their split, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was singing her husband’s praises.

On Monday, the couple and their 10-month-old daughter Brooklyn sat down with Tamron Hall for an interview on her new talk show, Tamron Hall, marking their first TV appearance as a family.

It was a rare move for Daly, who was only briefly shown on RHOA with Moore in season 10 before her exit from the show. (She’s returning for season 12, which is filming now.)

Image zoom Walt Disney Television/Jeff Neira

On the talk show, Moore, 48, and Daly, 49, opened up about their experience with IVF.

“At 46, I met the love of my life,” she said of Daly. “It just was God, I can’t say that it was anything else.”

Recalling how he supported her throughout the process, Daly said, “It’s incredibly challenging because the success rate for these these treatments are very low. There’s expectations, but you also have to be prepared for disappointment.”

“So just being there, being supportive, being hopeful, being positive and just being behind her was what it’s all about,” he continued.

Moore and Daly have been married since June 2017, when they tied the knot in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Thursday, they announced they had called it quits. In exclusive statements to PEOPLE, both Moore and Daly asked for privacy.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”