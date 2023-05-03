Kenya Moore Admits She's Still 'a Little Afraid' of Falling in Love amid 2-Year Divorce: 'There's a Pressure'

Kenya Moore is opening up about dating amid her divorce from ex Marc Daly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, tells PEOPLE that she is slowly getting back into the dating game.

"I'm focusing on myself now, which includes being able to go out and date," she shares. "Do I want to fall in love and have a serious relationship? I'm a little afraid of that."

"I want to be able to date and I don't want to move too fast with anybody," she adds. "So that's why I think it's nice to have someone you really like, but it's also nice to have options so you can just not feel there's a pressure for it to become something."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Moore admits she is enjoying meeting new people after filing for divorce from Daly in May 2021.

"It's like you have a nice dinner or meet someone that's really cool and you guys, it doesn't have to be love," she says. "It could just be ... someone who just makes you feel alive."

She continues of dating again, "I didn't know I could laugh like this again. I didn't know I could feel sexy. I didn't know I could go be that girl again that changes her clothes three times before going out on a date. I was never thinking, Wait, what now is this skirt? What message is this sending? It's really interesting to revisit all of that."

Moore remains hopeful she'll find love again, telling PEOPLE: "I think it will present itself when it's time, but I just don't want to ever feel like so many people feel when they're single and they're of a certain age ... that pressure that society puts on you or other people put on you."

She affirms, "I just feel like now I feel more in control [of my life].... But it's like, Ah, if it's out there, it's out there. If it's not, it will come."

Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora and Kandi Burruss at the RHOA season 13 reunion. Heidi Gutman/Bravo

That said, there are still plenty of growing pains in store not only for the former Miss USA, but also for several of her past and present RHOA castmates who are going through divorce, including Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Drew Sidora

Moore calls her costars' public breakups "really sad," while noting that being a public figure brings a lot of issues out into the light.

"Sometimes you can be in denial and just kind of float through it or just not really live through it, but Housewives forces you to live through it," she explains of the microscope of reality TV fametp.

Kenya Moore, Marc Daly. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

One of those realities for Moore is continuing the process of finalizing her divorce with Daly, 52. She says the pair have yet to "come to an agreement" after mediation last week.

"We have a date coming up and if that does not work, then it will end up being a continuance for the trial because they've already kind of warned us that they want to do a continuance, meaning [we'd have to] push that off," she shares. "And I'm just like, What do I have to do?"

She adds that it seems "so unfair that one party can dictate how long things go."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.