Descendants 3 Director Kenny Ortega Remembers Late Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce

Ahead of Descendants 3’s premiere on Disney Channel, director Kenny Ortega, 69, remembers in his own words the movie’s late star Cameron Boyce, who died at age 20 on July 6 from an epileptic seizure.

I pursued Cameron for the role of Carlos in Descendants. I had seen Jessie, the Disney Channel television series that he was one of the stars of, and when I started to read this Carlos character, who was this kid who was living in a hopeless environment and who grew up bullied and fearful that emerges into this colorful character with all this promise, there is the guy. This kid is Charlie Chaplin. When I started to pursue him, I was told, “He’s really busy with Jessie and he’s already being slated to star in his own movie for television.” But I didn’t quit. And then by chance we found ourselves face-to-face at Disney Channel one afternoon. I introduced myself to him and that led to Cameron’s interest and finally him saying, “I want to do this.” From that minute forward, he became like one of my kids. I had such joy working with him and observing his process. I woke up every day knowing he was going to be on set and that he was going to bring the party. The anticipation of “I can’t wait to see what Cameron has prepared for me today.” He was a source of inspiration. The light that he brought into the room, and the energy source that he was, was nothing short of extraordinary.

RELATED: Disney Star Cameron Boyce’s Sister Says She ‘Was with Him Hours Before He Died’ from a Seizure

I would give him something and then moments later it was manifested in this vivid, brilliant way with this smirky little smile on his face, with this energy emoting from him. He was truly a muse. He was so generous with his time. He would pull people aside in rehearsals that were having a tough time and pull them into a quiet space in front of a mirror and guide them and help them with their movement. He had everyone’s back. He just kept it light, kept it fun.

Image zoom John Sciulli/Getty

Cameron’s dad Victor called me. I was on a working holiday and my phone rang and the next thing was darkness. This one’s tough to move through. This was unperceivable. It was not in my ethos. I think that’s how it hit us all. But you can’t turn it back, and so it’s important that what we do is remember and move forward. Take all that goodness and incorporate it into our lives and pay it forward.

RELATED VIDEO: Cameron Boyce Said He Hoped to Lead by Example on ‘What It Means to Give Back’ in Final Interview

Everything is about Cameron now. Descendants 3 is about Cameron. How we move forward with Descendants 3 is different than we would have moved forward with it had he been here with us. It’s now all in his name and to him as a brilliant artist and human being.

Image zoom Jack Rowand/Disney Channel/Getty

There is a foundation [The Cameron Boyce Foundation] set up that has this extraordinary mission planned. I’ve been asked to be a part of it, but the family put this together quickly and it has an incredible mission to give young artistic people outlets and alternatives to violence and negativity, and also to help the philanthropic places that Cameron participated in. That’s what he was all about. He was an inspired young person with not only an electric gift as a performer, but a big heart, and it showed from the very early age from the incredible work that he did with Make A Wish and with so many other charities. This will give us an opportunity to raise funds and to continue his legacy.

RELATED: Cameron Boyce’s Family Launches Foundation in His Honor to Provide Creative Outlets to Young People

We definitely had plans to continue as creative partners, to find what that next project might be. I saw us working together, and we were anticipating and wanting to move forward as he was growing and becoming a young man. We would chat about it. We both enjoyed music-driven [projects]. I’m not going to pigeonhole him; he was a musical kid — he could dance like no other, he could sing, he could play guitar — but he was also a fun comedian and dramatic actor. Now it’s not a television movie or a feature, it’s supporting the family and this foundation and its mission. That’s how we give importance to who he was.

Descendants 3 premieres Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.