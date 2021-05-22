Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen, Garth Brooks and More Receive 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

Joan Baez and Midori also received medallions during the ceremony, which celebrates each recipient for their lifetime of contributions to American culture

The 2021 Kennedy Center Honors have officially been awarded!

On Friday, Dick Van Dyke, Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez and Midori were honored with medallions during the ceremony, which celebrates each recipient for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

The group marked the 43rd class inducted during the annual event, which typically takes place in early December but was postponed due to safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prestigious ceremony is typically held at the State Department, according to the Associated Press, but was moved to the Kennedy Center's opera house this year instead.

Gloria Estefan hosted the ceremony while cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed. Both are prior recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Following the event, some of those honored shared social media posts of photos taken during the event.

"Me and Lish ❤️ @KennedyCenter Honors Day 1," Allen, 71, wrote alongside an image of herself and sister Phylicia Rashad.

"With Gabe, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, and Jasmine after the Medallion Ceremony," Baez, 80, wrote alongside her own social media post.

In another photo, the musician shared a different photo, writing, "With Gabe, Sturgill Simpson and Officer Michael Fanone at the reception on Thursday night," beside the hashtag, "#kennedycenterhonors."

The Kennedy Center's official Instagram account also shared an image of the five recipients posing with one another after receiving their honors. "Together at last... your Kennedy Center Honorees! 🤩🌈💕," the organization wrote.

The five honorees previously met with President Joe Biden earlier in the week in regards to their honors, the AP reported. In years prior, former President Donald Trump did not take part in the celebration during his time serving, after honorees from years past threatened to boycott their respective ceremonies if he attended.