Kendra Wilkinson is taking responsibility for her part in the demise of her marriage.

Wilkinson, 32, issued a public apology to ex-husband Hank Baskett in a series of tweets on Wednesday, admitting she made “a lot of mistakes” in their marriage.

“I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended,” she tweeted. “I regret doing that to u and I hope u learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from the former NFL player in April after almost nine years of marriage and two kids together, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

“I was 24 when I got married,” she said in another tweet. “Now I’m 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years and I’m sorry for making u feel the way I did.”

In her final tweet, the former Playboy model said she acting immaturely during their relationship.

“All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one but me being immature was the reason I couldn’t give u more,” she wrote.

But she deleted the messages shortly after posting them.

Her tweets come after the Kendra On Top star accused Baskett of “recording” her in a since-deleted tweet.

“Why is Hank recording me right now. Please tell him to leave me alone and stop,” she wrote before taking the post down.

A source recently told PEOPLE Wilkinson is doing her best to stay positive in the months since the split.

“Kendra is not in the best place right now,” said the source. “She’s trying to convince herself she’s happy, but she’s not.”

“During their marriage, Kendra and Hank went through all the right steps to make it work, and while there seemed to be some great and positive changes for them as a couple and as individuals, she struggled to deal with everything fully. She was hiding,” added the source.

The former couple’s marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when he allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

Wilkinson and Baskett are parents to two children, Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3.