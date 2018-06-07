Kendra Wilkinson may soon be ready for some romance.

Two months after the former Kendra on Top star filed for divorce from her husband Hank Baskett, the mother of two is getting candid about her sexual desires.

“I think i just need some d—,” Wilkinson, 32, tweeted Wednesday afternoon after posting, “I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over.”

When a Twitter user responded with, “Deep Intense Carnal Knowledge?” Wilkinson replied, “Wow. Yes. Exactly that.”

I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over. 😘 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 6, 2018

Her tweets came shortly after she issued a public apology to the former NFL player in a series of tweets, admitting she made “a lot of mistakes” in their marriage.

“I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended,” she tweeted. “I regret doing that to u and I hope u learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan.”

“I was 24 when I got married,” she said in another tweet. “Now I’m 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years and I’m sorry for making u feel the way I did.”

In her final tweet, the former Playboy model, who shares son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3, with Hank, 35, said she acted immaturely during their relationship.

“All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one but me being immature was the reason I couldn’t give u more,” she wrote.

But she deleted the messages shortly after posting them.

Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson Isaac Brekken/Getty

A source recently told PEOPLE Wilkinson is doing her best to stay positive in the months since the split.

“Kendra is not in the best place right now,” said the source. “She’s trying to convince herself she’s happy, but she’s not.”

“During their marriage, Kendra and Hank went through all the right steps to make it work, and while there seemed to be some great and positive changes for them as a couple and as individuals, she struggled to deal with everything fully. She was hiding,” added the source.