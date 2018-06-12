Kendra Wilkinson Vows to Find Her 'Sexy Side' Again as She Turns 33: 'Let's Have Some Fun'

Happy birthday, Kendra Wilkinson!

The Kendra on Top star turns 33 on Tuesday and shared an inspirational post to celebrate the milestone.

“I see you 33,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a plunging white one-piece. “Time to celebrate this beautiful life I have and created. Time to enter a new year with a new mind set. Time to shut the door on anything holding me down n run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me n want to see me there.”

“My kids are on my back n I will forever carry them and their best interest but guess what haters? Time to find Kendra’s sexy side again n explore new ventures,” she continued. “Let’s have some fun.”

The birthday comes at a challenging time for the reality star. After almost nine years of marriage, she filed for divorce from Hank Baskett, 35, in April, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

Wilkinson is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 4, and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the stress of the split is definitely weighing on Wilkinson.

“Now that she’s in the process of moving out of their family home, it’s been even harder for her emotionally,” said the source. “It’s not a healthy environment and the two of them together has been toxic.”

Leading up to their split announcement, Wilkinson and Baskett were “trying to hold their relationship together” for their kids, but the situation has taken a “huge toll” on the former model, said the source.

“They’re throwing jabs at each other but what they really need is time apart to heal their wounds,” said the source. “Hank baits her and she throws jabs back. They’re really not in a good place right now.”

Nevertheless, Wilkinson is doing her best to stay positive and move on.

“She’s not dating right now, but she’s super open to the idea,” said the source. “She’ll definitely be dating sooner rather than later. She needs to go out and have fun. She’s separated and there’s no chance for reconciliation. The relationship is 100 percent over.”