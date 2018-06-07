While she continues to power through a public divorce, Kendra Wilkinson is ready to move on from Hank Baskett.

“She’s not dating right now, but she’s super open to the idea,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’ll definitely be dating sooner rather than later. She needs to go out and have fun. She’s separated and there’s no chance for reconciliation. The relationship is 100 percent over.”

After almost nine years of marriage and two kids, the former Playboy model, 32, filed for divorce in April from the former football player, 35, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The Kendra On Top star is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she wrote in an Instagram post the day she filed. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

On Wednesday, the mother of two opened up about her sexual desires via Twitter.

“I think i just need some d—,” Wilkinson tweeted after posting, “I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over.”

When a Twitter user responded with, “Deep Intense Carnal Knowledge?” Wilkinson replied, “Wow. Yes. Exactly that.”

Since the split, the reality TV star has vocal about her relationship woes and personal struggles.

“I’m doing the best I can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt and I will continue to do that. I’m hurt because the world I thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram in May.

But while focusing on her kids and spending time with friends, the star has struggled to find the silver lining.

“Kendra is not in the best place right now,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She’s trying to convince herself she’s happy, but she’s not.”

“During their marriage, Kendra and Hank went through all the right steps to make it work, and while there seemed to be some great and positive changes for them as a couple and as individuals, she struggled to deal with everything fully. She was hiding,” the source added.

Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.