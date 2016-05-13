Wilkinson tells PEOPLE that she doesn't consider herself a huge star like Kim Kardashian West

Kendra Wilkinson Admits She Did 'Freak Out' a Little at the Overwhelming Response to That Stretch Mark Pic

Kendra Wilkinson has always been happy to show some skin – even when it has stretch marks.

The Kendra on Top star joined the body-beautiful conversation on Mother’s Day when she showed off her stretch marks in a photo captioned, “Look what my 2 babies did… They made me happy. #happymothersday.”

Though the picture received tons of support, Wilkinson admitted to PEOPLE Now on Friday that she does get intimated by the huge response.

“When something like that gets that much attention, than I freak out, I’m like ‘Oh, my God,’ ” Wilkinson admitted. “And just like the time back when I said I liked the Olive Garden. I was on the cover of the Wall Street Journal after that, and I’m like ‘What? Okay, I like Applebees now.’ ”

But don’t think for once that Wilkinson doesn’t like the platform her celebrity status gives her.

“I’m in a good place being the celebrity I am,” Wilkinson told PEOPLE. “I’m not a Kim Kardashian big splash celebrity. I think I’m just an under-the-rock-kind-of-poke-out-every-now-and-then type of celebrity.”

She adds, “I like attention. I like the support from the fans, and I love to engage with my fans, I love to interact with them,” she said. “I feel like I have that perfect amount of balance between real and celebrity and all of that other stuff.”